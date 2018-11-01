BCE +1.9% as wireless growth paces Q3 earnings beat

BCE is up 1.9% after a boost to its Q3 profits provided by continuing wireless strength.

Revenue grew 3.2% and EBITDA rose 2.2%.

Attributable net earnings also gained, increasing 1.4% to C$814M, and adjusted net earnings were up 4.5% to C$861M.

In wireless, net adds were 177,834 (up 66.2% to a record Q3). Postpaid net adds were up 15.5% to 135,323, the best Q3 result in six years; prepaid subs rose by 42,511 vs. a year-ago decline of 10,200. Blended average billing per user fell 0.7% to C$69.28

Wireline added 53,124 new retail high-speed Internet customers (up 27.4%), and added 40,091 net new IPTV subs. Satellite TV lost 31,490 subs, and wireline voice revenue fell 4.4% to C$950M.

Operating revenue by segment: Bell Wireless, C$2.18B (up 5.9%); Bell Wireline, C$3.147B (up 1.9%); Bell media, C$731M (up 1.1%).

Cash flows from operations dropped 8.5% to C$2.04B; free cash flow fell 14% to C$1.01B.

