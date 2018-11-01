Adobe: US online holiday sales will top $124B

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) releases its online shopping predictions for the 2018 holiday season, which kicks off today and ends on December 31.

U.S. online sales will increase by 14.8% to $124.1B while offline retail spending grows 27%, according to Adobe Analytics data.

Adobe gets its retail insights from trillions of data points going through adobe Analytics and Magento Commerce Cloud, which are analyzed with the AI and machine learning tech Adobe Sensei.