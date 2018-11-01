AMAG Pharma Q3 top line down 2%; non-GAAP EBITDA down 34%; shares down 16%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG -15.5%) slumps on more than double normal volume after releasing Q3 results this morning that included a 1.7% drop in revenue. Highlights:
Revenues: $122.2M, down 1.7% due to supply constraints from third-party supplier of intramuscular injection products and by the entry of a generic competitor.
Makena sales down 17.8% to $80.2M. Faraheme/MuGard sales up 41.1% to $37.1M.
Net income: $30.8M (+120.2%); EPS: $0.89 (+120.6%); cash flow ops (9 mo.): $84.9M (-2.0%).
Non-GAAP EBITDA: $30.0M (-33.5%).
2018 guidance: Non-GAAP EBITDA: $115M - 125M from $95M - 115M.
Previously: AMAG Pharmaceuticals EPS of -$1.88 (Nov. 1)
