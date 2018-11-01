Sibanye-Stillwater -8% as core profit plunges 40%

Sibanye-Stillwater (SBGL -8.2% ) plunges after reporting Q3 adjusted EBITDA fell 40% Y/Y to 1.6B rand (~$109M) from 2.7B rand in the year-ago quarter.

SBGL says reduced gold production, higher costs and deferred metal sales into Q4 in the U.S. at the request of one of its clients contributed to the decline.

Q3 comparable gold production from its South Africa operations fell 24% Y/Y to 284.6K oz., reflecting the "continuing trauma on the organization from the tragic safety incidents" during H1, the ongoing rehabilitation of seismically affected production areas and the suspension of underground mining at its Cooke operations in late 2017.

SBGL cuts its full-year production target for the second time this year, now seeing output of 1.13M-1.16M oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of up to R565K/kg; the company started the year expecting production as high as 1.29M oz. and all-in sustaining costs topping out at R495,000/kg.

In the U.S., the Stillwater mines increased production of palladium and platinum by 3% to 139K oz., with all-in sustaining costs rising to $769/oz. from $695/oz.