Carriage Services slides 18.2% post Q3 results

Carriage Services (CSV -18.2% ) reported revenue growth of 5.2% Y/Y of 64.24M for Q3.

Segment revenue: Funeral $45.3M (+5.5% Y/Y); Cemetery $10.5M (+6.1% Y/Y) & Financial $3.9M (+1.2% Y/Y).

Total Same Store Funeral Contracts 7,220 (-3.5% Y/Y); Atneed Contracts 5,816 (-2.3% Y/Y); Preneed Contracts 1,404 (-8.3% Y/Y).

Total Acquisition Funeral Contracts 1,015 (+67.9% Y/Y); Atneed Contracts 878 (+71.6% Y/Y); Preneed Contracts 137 (+43.8% Y/Y).

Total Funeral Contracts were 8,235 (+5.3% Y/Y).

Total Field EBITDA margin declined 100 bps to 36.2%

Total Funeral Field EBITDA margin declined 180 bps to 36%

Total Cemetery Field EBITDA margin declined 40 bps to 30.2%

Total Financial EBITDA margin declined 180 bps to 91.3%

Adj. consolidated EBITDA margin increased 130 basis points to 24.4%

Free cash flow of $10M, an increase of 6.4%.

