PGT Innovations jumps 15% on Q3 results; raises FY18 guidance

PGT Innovations (PGTI +15% ) reports a 56.9% Y/Y increase in Q3 revenues to $199.08M, driven by continued growth in repair and remodel sector and inclusion of the post-acquisition sales of Western Windows Systems ($18.7M).

Q3 Gross margin i mproved by 534 bps to 36.7% and operating margin improved by 287 bps to 14.5%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 79.7% Y/Y to $39.83M and margin improved by 254 bps to 20%.

Q3 SG&A expenses increased by 76.6% Y/Y to $44.05M and margin was at 22.1% up by 246 bps.

FY18 Guidance, raised: $675-685M (prior $580-600M); Adj. EBITDA $123-128M (prior $100-110M); EPS $1.13-1.19 (prior $0.95-1.10) and FCF $75-80M (prior $62-72M).

