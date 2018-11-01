ING climbs 8.4% after Q3 shows growth, controlled expenses

INB Groep (NYSE:ING) surges 8.4% after Q3 results reflect business growth at "resilient" margins, low level of risk costs, and restrained expense growth.

Q3 underlying pretax result of €2.12B ($2.52B), up from €2.02B in Q2 and €2.00B in Q3 2017.

Q3 net profit of €776M includes €775M settlement with Dutch authorities previously announced in September.

Q3 net core lending growth of €6.8B;

Net interest income--excluding Financial Markets and the impact of ending some hedge relationships--rose to €3.47B from €3.36B in Q2 and €3.29B in the year-ago period.

Total net interest margin at 152 bps vs. 154 in Q2 and 157 in Q3 2017.

Q3 underlying operating expenses of €2.22B compares with €2.25B in Q2 and €2.20B in Q3 2017.

