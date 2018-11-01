October's declines worst since 1970 by one measure

There were 16 down days in the S&P 500 in October, the most for any month since 1970, and the 3rd most since the S&P's inception in 1928, according to Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders.

Meanwhile Sentiment Trader has some interesting reads on what October's ugliness means for the future. There are 11 instances when the S&P in a month fell more than 7% while consumer confidence was at a one-year high. In each of those cases, the S&P was higher six months later.

Sentiment Trader also notes massive flows into Rydex inverse mutual funds. In other similar instances, the S&P 500 two months later was higher 88% of the time.

