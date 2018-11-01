TG Therapeutics up 7% on positive umbralisib + ublituximab data

TG Therapeutics (TGTX +6.9% ) is up on light volume following its announcement of updated data on PI3K delta inhibitor umbralisib and anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody ublituximab (doublet therapy called "U2"). The results will be presented at ASH in San Diego December 2-3.

The overall response rate (ORR) was 89% (n=8/9) in BTK-refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) patients receiving the combination of umbralisib + ublituximab + Merck's (MRK +0.1% ) Keytruda (pembrolizumab). Two of four BTK-refractory CLL patients responded to U2 prior to receiving pembrolizumab. There were two complete responders in patients with Richter's Transformation (CLL transforms into fast-growing diffuse large B cell lymphoma [DLBCL]) who failed to respond to AbbVie's (ABBV +0.9% ) Imbruvica (ibrutinib).

Patients with treatment-resistant follicular lymphoma (FL) who received umbralisib + ublituximab + bendamustine showed an ORR of 85% (n=11/13), including seven complete responders. The ORR was 48% (n=12/25) in patients with treatment-resistant DLBCL, including eight complete responders.