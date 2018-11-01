Uber rolls out Pro rewards for higher pay, tuition coverage

Uber (UBER) will start rewarding top-performing drivers with more earnings and free college tuition.

The new Uber Pro rewards program creates four categories of drivers: partner, gold, platinum, and diamond. Partner drivers need to keep a 4.85 rating and a cancellation rate no higher than 4%. Points earned in every trip during a fixed three-month period will go toward the status (and rewards) in the next period.

Platinum and diamond drivers qualify for 3% and 6% increases on time and distance rates, respectively, and can take online classes at Arizona State University at no charge. Classes include English-language courses and entrepreneurship classes. Drivers can transfer the education reward to a family member.

Pro is launching fully in Seattle, Chicago, New Orleans, and Phoenix and will come to 50% of the drivers in Denver, New Jersey, Orlando, and Tampa. A full launch will happen gradually.

Uber is fighting the employment status of its workers in several countries as drivers push for more benefits. The company also needs to attract and retain drivers as it heads towards an early 2019 IPO at the same time as competitor Lyft.

