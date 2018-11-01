Warrior Met Coal shares down on Q3 earnings miss

Warrior Met Coal (HCC -6.1% ) reports Q3 sales of $273M, primarily attributable to lower sales volumes, partially offset by increase in net selling prices

Sales volume of 1.7M short tons declines 20.7%; however production increases 12.3% to 1.8M short tons.

Average selling price is +10.2% to $158.82

Operating margin declines ~360bps to 22.9%; adjusted EBITDA margin remains flat at 34.4%

FY18 guidance: Coal sales and production to be in a range of 7.1-7.5M short tons; Cash cost: $89-$95/short ton; capex: $100M-$120M.

