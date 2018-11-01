AMC Networks -2.7% post Q3 results

AMC Networks (AMCX -2.7%) lower even after reporting Q3 revenue of $696.8M, beating by $2M.
Healthy revenue gains in the international operation helped AMC cut operating losses there.
Overall, adjusted operating income rose 5.4% to $211.2M but margin declined 62 bps to 30.3%.
Revenue by segment: National networks, $560.3M (+3.5%); International and other, $151.7M (+34.6%).
Operating income by segment: National networks, $188.1M (+4.7%); International and other, -$16.7M.
Adj. Operating income by segment: National networks, $201.4M (+5.4%); International and other, $7.5M (-8.4% Y/Y).
Cash from operations was $193M; free cash flow was $167M.
Previously: AMC Networks beats by $0.37, beats on revenue (Nov. 01 2018)
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox