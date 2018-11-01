TransCanada +4% as profit surges; sees Keystone XL decision by Q1

TransCanada (TRP +4% ) is on the rise after reporting better than expected Q3 earnings to C$1.02/share from C$0.70/share in the year-ago quarter, while revenues fell marginally to C$3.16B.

TRP says Q3 earnings from its U.S. natural gas pipelines jumped 61% Y/Y to $545M while its Canadian nat gas pipelines fell 15% to $267M, and earnings from the liquids pipelines business rose 56% to C$316M.

“Looking ahead, we continue to methodically advance more than C$20B of projects under development including Keystone XL and the Bruce Power life extension agreement,” TRP says.

TRP says it expects the Nebraska Supreme Court to reach a decision on the Keystone XL pipeline by Q1 2019.

TRP also says it will go ahead with a $1.5B expansion of its Nova Gas Transmission System, increasing total expansion spending on NGTL to more than C$9B; construction could start as soon as Q3 2020, pending regulatory approvals.

TRP says the expansion, which will connect producers in the Montney and Deep Basin regions with industrial customers in Alberta, is underpinned by ~1.1B cf/day of new service contracts.