Sierra Oncology up 5% on momelotinib data

Sierra Oncology (SRRA +5.3% ) is up on light volume following its release of data from a Phase 2 translational study of momelotinib in 41 transfusion-dependent myelofibrosis (MF) patients. The results will be presented at ASH in early December.

34% of patients achieved transfusion independence by week 24 while 39% had no red blood cell transfusions for at least eight weeks at any time.

The company acquired the rights to the JAK1, JAK2 and ACVR1 inhibitor from Gilead Sciences in August.

Previously: Sierra Oncology acquires late-stage candidate from Gilead for up to $198M; shares up 20% premarket (Aug. 22)