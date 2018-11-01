Viasat +6.3% after contract surge helps pace Q2 beat

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is up 6.3% after beating on top and bottom lines with its Q2 earnings, with new contracts jumping to new highs.

EBITDA rose 25% to $77.5M, but net loss widened to $25.7M amid higher noncash fixed costs and reduced capitalized interest after the ViaSat-2 service launch.

New contract awards nearly doubled to $738.6M. Sales backlog stood at $1.91B, up 77% Y/Y.

Companywide, book-to-bill ratio is up to 1.4.

"Satellite services segment revenues are accelerating on a more diversified base including residential, IFC, enterprise and community Wi-Fi applications -– while our government segment is also reflecting the benefits of many of these same investments," says CEO/Chairman Mark Dankberg.

Revenue breakout: Product, $280.4M (up 54.3%); Service, $237M (up 12.2%).

Revenue by segment: Satellite Services, $163M (up 10.4%); Commercial Networks, $114.5M (up 103.5%); Government Systems, $240M (up 26.8%).

Conference call to come at 1 p.m. ET.

