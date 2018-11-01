Installed Building Products jumps 18% post Q3 results; expands stock repurchase program

Installed Building Products (IBP +18.8% ) reported Q3 revenue increase of 18.2% Y/Y to $349M and same branch sales grew +12.2%.

Net income increase of 29.6% Y/Y to $15.6M.

Residential sales grew 17.4% Y/Y and residential same branch sales +11.3% Y/Y; Single family sales grew +19.5% Y/Y and single family same branch +12.9% Y/Y.

Q3 Gross margin declined by 110 bps to 27.9% and operating margin was flat at 7.55%.

Adj. EBITDA increased by 11.2% Y/Y to $43.75M and margin declined by 80 bps to 12.5%.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD was at $68.45M, compared to $53.34M a year ago.

Company Purchased 381k shares of common stock for ~$18.2M during the quarter and announced expansion of its stock repurchase program by $100M, effective as of November 5, 2018, and extends program through February 28, 2020.

