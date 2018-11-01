New Senior Investment slumps 6.3% as internalization negotiations continue

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) sinks 6.3% as the company tries to hash out terms for bringing its management in-house.

New Senior says its special committee continues to work with Fortress towards definitive documentation for internalization, and the company continues to prepare to be operationally ready for the switch by Jan. 1, 2019. The agreement in principle is non-binding, so there's no assurance of when or whether the internalization will occur.

Q3 adjusted funds from operations declined by more than half to $9.8M from $20.6M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of 12 cents shrank from 25 cents in the year ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted same-store cash NOI fell 2% Y/Y.

Previously: New Senior misses by $0.06 (Nov. 1)