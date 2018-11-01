Gartner -2.6% post Q3 results

Nov. 01, 2018
  • Gartner (IT -2.6%) Q3 revenue rose 11.3% Y/Y, if the impact of the foreign exchange is backed out.
  • Segment revenue: Research: $774.2M (+18.4%); Consulting: $78.8M (+9.3%); Events: $57.1M (+27.2%).
  • Global Technology Sales Contract Value was up 14% to $2.4B & Global Business Sales Contract Value up 4% to $0.6B.
  • Operating cash flow was $249M & free cash flow of $251M.
  • The Company divested a non-core asset for $116M in net cash
  • Also, paid down $262M of debt during the quarter.
  • Q4 Guidance: Total revenue: $1.07-1.12B; Operating income of $130-150M; Net income $75-88M; GAAP EPS: $0.82-0.97; Adjusted EPS of $1.18-1.34; Adjusted EBITDA $211-231M.
  • FY2018 Guidance: Operating cash flow: $437-467M; Free cash flow $440-460M & Capex of $135-145M.
  • Previously: Gartner beats by $0.23, beats on revenue (Nov. 01 2018)
