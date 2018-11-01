Noble Energy +3% after Q3 beats estimates as output, oil prices rise

Noble Energy (NBL +2.8% ) surges after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations as revenues rose 32% Y/Y to a higher than expected $1.27B, boosted by increased production and higher oil prices.

NBL says Q3 sales volumes totaled 345K boe/day, at the upper end of its guidance range and 8% higher than the year-ago quarter, primarily due to higher volumes from its Delaware and DJ Basin assets; U.S. onshore production comprised 72% of total volumes.

Sales volumes from the company’s U.S. onshore business rose 17% Y/Y to 109K boe/day, and average realized prices for U.S. onshore rose 41% to $65.54/bbl.

NBL says it recorded a $198M gain from selling the rest of its common shares of CNX Midstream Partners for $248M.

NBL forecasts Q4 total sales volumes of 337K-349K boe/day, including flat volumes from U.S. onshore; the company also reaffirms its capex and sales volume guidance for the full year.