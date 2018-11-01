NYT +7.5% to decade-plus high after solid Q3 topper

Shares in the New York Times Co. (NYSE:NYT) are up 7.5% and to their highest point in more than 10 years after beating even high estimates with its Q3 profits.

EPS dipped but operating profit rose to $41.4M from a year-ago $31.8M, paced by digital gains in subscriptions and advertising.

“This was a strong third quarter," says CEO Mark Thompson. "We added 203,000 total net new digital-only subscriptions in the quarter and grew total revenue by 8% ... We also passed two significant milestones, and now have more than 3M digital-only subscriptions and more than 4M total subscriptions."

Revenue breakout: Subscription, $257.8M (up 4.5%); Advertising, $121.7M (up 7.1%); Other, $37.9M (up 49.3%).

Liquidity was $794.5M excluding restricted cash of $18.2M; total debt and capital lease obligations are $252.8M.

For Q4 (on a comparable 13-week basis, as it's a 13-week quarter vs. 14 weeks last year): Subscription revenues expected to rise mid-single-digits, and digital-only subscription revenue rising in the mid-teens. Total ad revenue should be flat and digital ad revenue increasing in mid-teens.

