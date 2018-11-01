Myriad Genetics down 12% on FDA nod for 23andme test for drug metabolism

Myriad Genetics (MYGN -12.4% ) is down on more than double normal volume in apparent response to the FDA's approval of 23andme's molecular test aimed at informing on drug metabolism that may aid in the selection of drugs for certain patients based on their genetic profile (akin to a companion diagnostic, but targeted to consumers for discussions with their doctors).

Myriad's BRACAnalysis CDx test is used to inform patient management related to certain PARP inhibitors.

