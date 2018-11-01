NiSource discloses U.S. criminal probe of Massachusetts pipeline explosions

NiSource (NI) discloses federal prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation of the company related to the September gas explosions and fires in Massachusetts that killed one person and injured at least 21 others.

Grand jury subpoenas were served to NI and its Columbia Gas subsidiary on Sept. 24, according to its 10-Q filing.

NI says it recorded $461.9M in expenses related to the incident in Q3 and says it expects to recover most of the costs through insurance; the company says it has liability insurance for damages up to ~$800M.

NI reported better than expected Q3 earnings and reaffirmed FY 2018 guidance, seeing EPS of $1.26-$1.32 vs. $1.27 analyst consensus estimate.

NI says it expects to make $1.6B-$1.8B in capital investments and grow non-GAAP net operating EPS and dividends by 5%-7% each year through 2020.