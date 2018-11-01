Two former Goldman bankers charged in 1MDB case

The U.S. Justice Department announces criminal charges against two former Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) executives for their alleged roles in diverting billions of dollars from Malaysia's 1MDB development fund.

Roger Ng, an ex-Goldman banker, and Malaysian financier known as Jho Low, who allegedly engineered the fraud, are indicted for conspiring to launder billions of dollars in illegal proceeds and to pay hundreds of millions in bribes.

Tim Leissner, a former partner for Godman in Asia, pleads guilty to a money-laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and agrees to forfeit $43.7M.

Ng was arrested earlier today in Malaysia. Low remains at large.

