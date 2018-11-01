AAON +7% post Q3 earnings beat

AAON (AAON +7.2% ) reported Q3 net sales slightly down by 0.06% Y/Y to $112.94M, and Backlog of $126.8M (+71.8% Y/Y ).

Q3 Gross margin declined by 236 bps to 29% and operating margin declined by 258 bps to 17.3%.

EBITDAX decreased by 6.8% Y/Y to $25.96M and margin declined by 151 bps to 23%.

SG&A expenses increased by 1.2% Y/Y to $13.2M and margin 11.7% up by 20 bps.

Net cash provided by operating activities YTD $44.19M, compared to $41.87M a year ago.

Company has a current ratio of 2.7:1 (including cash and short-term investments totaling $10.7M) and continues to operate debt free, as of September 30, 2018.

Previously: AAON beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Nov. 1)