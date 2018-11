VanEck Vectors declare monthly distribution

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) - $0.0831. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.25%.

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) - $0.0983. 30-Day SEC Yield of 4.93%.

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY) - $0.1134. 30-Day SEC Yield of 5.95%.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) - $0.1395. 30-Day SEC Yield of 6.03%.

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) - $0.1136. 30-Day SEC Yield of 7.36%.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) - $0.0925. 30-Day SEC Yield of 6.12%.

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) - $0.0555. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.70%.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) - $0.0307. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.74%.

Payable Nov 07; for shareholders of record Nov 02; ex-div Nov 01. 30-Day SEC yield as of Oct 31.