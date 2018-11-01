FT: Auditors probe potential $200M fraud at Aegean Marine

Aegean Marine Petroleum (ANW -4.7% ) sinks after a Financial Times report that the company is being investigated by international auditors looking into whether there was a $200M fraud involving fake transactions with brass-plate companies.

The team of forensic auditors from EY was appointed by U.S. hedge fund managers who joined ANW's board in May after they agreed to drop shareholder lawsuits against the company.

The probe has been scrutinizing whether four companies - one registered in the United Arab Emirates, two in the Marshall Islands and one in Florida - were involved in transactions in order to falsify commercial transactions and cover up misappropriation of funds, according to the FT report.

ANW shares plunged ~70% in June when the company admitted after a preliminary probe that ~$200M of receivables may have occurred “without economic substance.”