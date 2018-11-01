Consolidated Comms -3.5% despite managing losses

After early gains, Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) has fallen back 3.5% despite turning in a narrower adjusted loss than expected.

Revenues ticked back 4% to $348.1M, and underlying earnings in EBITDA came in at $118.8M, missing an expected $133.1M.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to $133.7M from $137.4M.

Operating income swung to a $700K gain after a drop in acquisition and transaction costs Y/Y.

It's raising guidance on capital expenditures to $240M-$245M from a previous $235M-$240M.

Previously: Consolidated Communications beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Nov. 01 2018)

Press release