Emerald Expositions Events slides 17.2% post Q3 results

Emerald Expositions Events (EEX -17.2% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 2.7% Y/Y to $103.1M.

Operating margin declined 423 bps to 35% & Adj. EBITDA margin declined 264 bps to 50.1%.

Cash and equivalents were $13.8M and gross debt was $537.9M, resulting in net debt of $524.1M.

Net cash provided by operating activities increased 30.6% Y/Y to $14.1M & Free Cash Flow increased 28.3% Y/Y to $13.6M.

Approved a cash dividend of $0.0725/share payable on November 28, 2018.

2018 Guidance: Revenue of $377-381M, or growth of 10.3-11.5%; Organic revenue growth of 0.6%-1%; Adj. EBITDA of $161-164M, or growth of 2-3.9%; Adj. net income of $99-101M, or growth of 23.3-25.8%; Adj. EPS of $1.29-1.34, or growth of 16.2-20.7%; Free Cash Flow of $100-110M.

