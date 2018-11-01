Ares Management gains 4.5% as record financing boosts AUM

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) rises 4.5% in midday trading as the company posts record fundraising with about $26B of gross capital raised through the first nine months of 2018.

During the quarter, Ares raised $6.8B in gross new capital with net inflows of $6.4B.

Q3 realized income of 34 cents per share, in line with consensus, compare

Q3 total revenue of $240.8M exceeds consensus by $2.5M; compares with $288.4M a year ago.

Q3 realized net investment income of $15.5M fell 26% Y/Y from $20.9M.

Assets under management of $125.1B rises from $121.4B at Q2-end; fee-paying AUM of $79.4B vs. $76.9B at Q2-end.

Available capital of $34.4B as of Sept. 30, 2018, up 34% Y/Y.

