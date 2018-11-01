Tech lunch break: Semi Index +3.5% on strong earnings

Strong earnings in hardware and semis serve up another green tech lunch. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) is up 0.5%, the S&P 500 IT index is up 0.5% , and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index is up 3.5% compared to the 1% Nasdaq gain and 0.7% for the S&P 500.

Hardware: II-VI +16% reports a solid Q1 with upbeat guide and FitBit +23.5% gains as its devices growth rate beat estimates. 3D printer Stratasys +18.4% beat earnings after peer 3D missed earlier in the week. Diebold +11% sees some follow-through from yesterday’s earnings and Western Digital +7.6% continues to recover from last week’s miss and flash memory warning.

Semis: NXP +8.8% on a Q3 beat driven by Automotive strength. FormFactor +26.4% gains on Q3 beats with upside guide, balancing out Veeco Instruments -18% plunges on weak earnings and a security breach disclosure.

Internet: Spotify -5.5% drops on light metrics and an operating margin warning on increasing R&D spend. Shutterfly +6.7% is climbing back from yesterday’s post-print decline.

Related semi and internet ETFs: SOXL, FDN, SOXX, SMH, USD, PSI, XSD, SOXS, SSG, FTXL, XWEB, XTH, FNGD, FNGU

Earnings after today’s close: AAPL, ANET, FTNT, RTEC, SEDG, VIAV, WU, ACLS, CTAM, CTRL, FICO, MANT, MSI, ROG, SYMC, TDC, TRMB, CRUS.

Earnings before tomorrow’s open: EXTR, STX, TYPE.

Top stories for the morning:

Previously: Spotify -5% on Q3 revenue and profit beats, spend warning (Nov. 1)

Previously: Veeco Instruments plunges 29% on downside guidance, cyberattack disclosure (Nov. 1)

Previously: NXP Semiconductors +5.4% on Q3 beat on Auto strength (Nov. 1)

Previously: Stratasys +6.5% on Q3 beats, upside FY guidance (Nov. 1)

Previously: Fitbit sees double-digit gains as device growth paces beat (Oct. 31)

Previously: II-VI +10.2% after solid Q1, upbeat guidance (Nov. 1)