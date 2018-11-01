Ballard Power -19% after Q3 miss, below consensus guidance

Ballard Power (BLDP -19.6% ) plunges as much as 20% after reporting a slight Q3 earnings miss but issuing downside guidance for FY 2018, seeing revenue of $90M-$95M vs. $116M analyst consensus estimate.

BLDP says Q3 revenue of $21.6M rose 32% Y/Y but fell far short of consensus, as "near-term headwinds" in China resulted in a material reduction in MEA sales to the Guangdong Synergy-Ballard joint venture in Q3 and in the company's outlook; slower growth in market demand has been primarily the result of the relatively modest pace of hydrogen fueling station roll-out.

Given the uncertainties regarding Synergy-Ballard JV's ability to meet its take or pay commitment under its contract with BLDP, the company says it is removing the remaining value of the contract from its order backlog and 12-month order book.