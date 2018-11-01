Lodging sector rallies off strong management updates

There's a notable rally in the lodging sector after several earnings reports arrive in strong amid talk from management on improving room demand and RevPAR trends.

Gainers spread across hotel chain operators and timeshare companies include Wyndham Destinations (WYND +18.2% ), Extended Stay America (STAY +11.8% ), Bluegreen Vacations (BXG +5.8% ), Red Lion Hotels (RLH +6% ), Hyatt Hotels (H +4% ), Choice Hotels (CHH +2.8% ), Marriott International (MAR +3.1% ), InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG +2.8% ), Hilton Worldwide (HLT +2.2% ), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH +1.9% ), Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV +16% ) and Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC +8.1% ).

The same type of vibe is being felt with cruise line stocks as Carnival (CCL +2.8% ), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +4.4% ) and Royal Caribbean (RCL +2.4% ) all shoot higher.