Magenta down 6% on negative outcomes in toddlers with type of MPS treated with MGTA-456

Thinly traded micro cap Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA -5.9% ) is down on a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 218K shares, in apparent response to its announcement of abstracts for ASH next month that included an update on its ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating cell therapy MGTA-456 in patients with inherited metabolic disorders.

The interim data are from five evaluable participants including three patients with Hurler syndrome, also known as mucopolysaccharidosis type IH (MPS IH), a rare inherited lysosomal storage disorder characterized by skeletal abnormalities, cognitive impairment and organ dysfunction. The other two treated patients have cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (cALD).

All five receiving MGTA-456 met the primary endpoint of successful engraftment by day 42, defined as achieving an absolute neutrophil (type of white blood cell) count of at least 0.5 × 10⁹/L for three consecutive days (normal range is 2.0 - 7.0 × 10⁹/L).

Two of the three Hurler patients were younger than two years old. Both developed antibodies against MGTA-456, called autoimmune cytopenia. One died and the other is undergoing treatment.

Henceforward, the company will exclude patients younger than two years old from the study while enrollment will continue for older candidates.

A Phase 2 study assessing MGTA-456 in sickle cell disease should launch in H1 2019. An investigator-initiated Phase 2 trial in blood cancers should commence later this quarter.