Royal Gold edges lower after declines in quarterly revenue, production

Royal Gold (RGLD -0.3% ) ticks lower after reporting better than expected FQ1 earnings but an 11% Y/Y decline in revenues.

RGLD says the temporary shutdown of the Mount Milligan processing facility earlier in 2018 due to a lack of sufficient water sources resulted in a decline in gold and copper stream deliveries from the project during Q1.

RGLD also says results were hurt by a 6.4% Y/Y decline in Q3 production to 82.4K gold equiv. oz., lower gold and copper prices, and higher legal expenses and new accounting guidance for equity securities.

Q1 production at the Peñasquito and Pueblo Viejo mines also was lower but RGLD expects improvements in the December quarter with higher grade ore anticipated.