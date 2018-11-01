Macau sector revs higher after Beijing meeting

Macau casino stocks are higher on encouraging signs from Beijing that stimulus measures could be in the works.

A statement from today's Politburo meeting indicated that policy support for the economy could increase in the face of slowing growth trends. Today, was the first time that Chinese leaders acknowledged a negative impact from the trade battle.

Also in the mix, there's a strong forecast from Union Gaming on Macau gross gaming revenue growth for Q4 (+7%) and 2019 (mid/high single digits) to take some of the sting off the October report of just 2.6% growth.

Gainers include Wynn Resorts (WYNN +11.3% ), Studio City (TSG +4.6% ), Las Vegas Sands (LVS +9.4% ) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO +13% ).

