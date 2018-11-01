Xencor up 12% on positive XmAb 14045 data

Thinly trade Xencor (XNCR +11.7% ) is up on below-average volume following its announcement initial data from a Phase 1 dose-escalation study evaluating XmAb 14045 in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The results will be presented at ASH next month.

At data cutoff, 64 patients had received XmAb 14045, a bispecific antibody targeting CD123 and CD3 (63 with AML and one with B cell ALL). All were heavily pretreated with a median of three prior lines of therapies. 30% (n=19/64) had undergone allogeneic stem cell transplantation.

23% (n=3/13) of evaluable AML patients achieved complete remission or complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery at the two highest dose levels.

77% (n=49/64) developed cytokine release syndrome (CRS), with 11% (n=7/64) deemed serious or life-threatening. CRS was generally manageable with premedication.

The company will host an analyst and investor event on Monday, December 3 at 8:00 pm pacific time to discuss the data and its bispecific oncology pipeline.