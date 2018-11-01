CBRE +2.3% as Q3 beats and year guidance fits with consensus

CBRE (NYSE:CBRE) advances 2.3% as Q3 adjusted EPS exceeds consensus estimate by 3 cents and 2018 guidance jibes with consensus.
Q3 adjusted EPS of 79 cents rose from 65 cents a year ago.
Sees 2018 adjusted EPS at high end of previous guidance range of $3.10-$3.20; consensus estimate is for $3.17.
Q3 revenue of $5.26B rises 13% from $4.64B a year earlier.
Q3 adjusted EBITDA increases 12% to $463.4M from $415.2M; by region:
Americas $255.8M, up 8% on local currency basis.
EMEA $78.7M, up 10% on local currency basis.
APAC $41.4M, -1% on local currency basis.
So far higher interest rates and trade tensions don't seem to be affecting overall business, says President and CEO Bob Sulentic. "However, continued escalation could impact business sentiment, most notably for select markets in Asia, which, combined, typically represent approximately 2% of our adjusted EBITDA.”
