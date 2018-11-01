Whitestone REIT gains after Q3 revenue beats consensus, boosts EPS view

Whitestone REIT (NYSEMKT:WSR) jumps 6.7% after Q3 revenue of $34.6M beats consensus estimate by $0.9M; compares with $33.7M a year ago.

Q3 core FFO per share of 29 cents slips from 33 cents a year ago.

"While we acknowledge that our FFO Core per share is down from 2017, primarily as a result of higher interest cost, we remain committed and focused on earning per share and cash flow growth as we execute on our differentiated E-Commerce Resistant business model in our efforts to grow long-term shareholder value," says Chairman and CEO Jim Mastandrea.

Q3 same-store NOI growth of 2.5% Y/Y.

Trims 2018 core FFO per share guidance to $1.17-$1.19 from $1.19-$1.24, consensus estimate is $1.21.

Boosts 2018 EPS guidance to 37 cents-39 cents from prior view of 27 cents-32 cents.

Previously: Whitestone REIT FFO of $0.29, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)