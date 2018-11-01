U.S. indicts Fujian, UMC for Micron IP theft

The U.S. Justice Department unveils indictments against Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corp, Chinese state-owned Fujian Jinhua Integrated Circuit, and three individuals for conspiring to steal trade secrets from Micron (NASDAQ:MU).

This past summer, Chinese government antitrust officials investigated Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix allegedly for rising chip prices that were stifling domestic competitors. But sources told Axios that the investigation wanted access to IP to help China become a global leader in cutting-edge tech like semiconductors by 2025.

The Trump administration had already named Fujian Jinhua on Monday and United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) tried to get ahead of the story by halting its R&D program with Fujian.

Micron shares are up 5.6% to $39.84.

