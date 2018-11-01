Encana -15% as investors vote thumbs down on $5.5B U.S. expansion

Encana (ECA -15% ) plunges to a 52-week low, suffering its biggest ever intraday drop, as investors revolt against the $5.5B all-stock deal for Newfield Exploration (NFX +12.4% ) over dilution concerns and the reversal of the company's years-long strategy of slimming down its oil and gas portfolio.

“While we see the strategic and financial merits in the acquisition, we suspect it will take some time for the market to digest this transaction and the addition of a new play to the company’s portfolio,” says Raymond James analyst Chris Cox.

NFX shares have struggled YTD because investors have soured on its Oklahoma assets in the Mid-Continent region, suggesting risks to ECA, says Wood Mackenzie's Roy Martin. “They’ve got their work cut out for them as far as applying Permian best practices on the Mid-Continent.”

CEO Doug Settles stressed during today's earnings conference call that the deal adds to ECA's key metric of cash flow per share; he believes shareholders will realize the benefit of the acquisition over time.

Investors ignore generally positive Q3 results; ECA reported Q3 non-GAAP operating income of $163M vs. $24M last year,