Amazon will end WaPo emails

Amazon (AMZN +4.3% ) will stop emailing popular Washington Post articles to customers, effective November 5.

Amazon announced the end in an email but didn’t provide a reason.

President Donald Trump has attacked Amazon and the Washington Post as though it’s the same company, or that the paper is “chief lobbyist” for the tech giant, though Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns the Post separately.

Previously: Trump slams Amazon while calling for higher Post Office pricing (Dec. 29, 2017)

Previously: Amazon -1.5% as President Trump tweets about Post Office, Washington Post (July 23)