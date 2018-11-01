Higher prices start to dent U.S. auto demand

Automakers says higher interest rates and elevated transaction prices are pressuring demand, although the sales shift to a higher mix of SUVs and trucks is helping profitability. Higher input costs on steel and aluminum due to tariffs are only partially behind the price bump.

"It’s getting harder and harder for shoppers to afford a new car, and if the economy starts to slip, we’re at a point now where we really could start to see some significant impacts in the auto market," warns Edmunds' Jeremy Acevedo.

An overall sales drop of around 2% is expected for the month across the industry.

Fiat Chrysler Automobile (NYSE:FCAU), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Subaru, Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) all posted Y/Y sales gains during the month - while Ford (NYSE:F), Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) all fell compared to a year ago to lose market share. While Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) isn't a monthly sales reporter, the Model 3 ramp has been accounted for in the industry-wide forecasts.

In a positive sign for the industry, J.D. Power estimates that the ratio of average incentive to average transaction price fell 50 bps to 10.6%.