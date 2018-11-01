TransCanada eyes JVs, asset sales to fund Keystone XL

TransCanada (TRP +2.6% ) says it is considering joint ventures and asset sales among various options to finance the construction of its $8B Keystone XL crude oil pipeline.

TRP does not say when it expects to make a final investment decision on Keystone XL, but it continues to work toward construction on the 830K bbl/day oil pipeline in 2019 and is looking at all options for financing.

“We do have a sizeable portfolio of saleable assets, contracted, that we would be willing to part with to fund part of the Keystone XL program,” CEO Russ Girling said in today's earnings conference call. “We would entertain JV partners on this project.”

TRP also says it has gained substantial interest from potential partners for its Coastal Gaslink pipeline, which will carry natural gas to the LNG Canada export terminal in British Columbia.

