Prescience Point negative on Kellogg

Prescience Point Capital updated on Kellogg (K -2.7% ) following the company's earnings report.

"$K slashed guidance. FY 18 adj EBIT growth down from 5-7% to FLAT, EPS from 11-13% to 7-8% on US Snacks SKU/inv rationalization & DSD transition."

In a previous report, the short-selling firm said Kellogg is substantially less profitable, more levered, and more expensive than it seems. "We believe K will reduce or miss on 2018 guidance targets and cut its dividend or lose its credit rating," warned Prescience Point.

Previously: Kellogg -4% after profit warning (Oct. 31)

Previously: Kellogg guidance a food sector spoiler (Oct. 31)