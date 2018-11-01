Dividend News

Invesco declares monthly distributions

SA News Editor

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) - $0.0493.

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) - $0.0690.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust   (NYSE:VCV) - $0.0510.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) - $0.0625.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) - $0.0500.

Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term Fund  (NYSE:IHTA) - $0.0467.

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) - $0.0964.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) - $0.0328.

Payable Nov. 30; for shareholders of record Nov. 13; ex-div Nov. 12.

