McDermott wins engineering pipeline contract with Petrobras

McDermott (MDR +15.5% ) rebounds off two-and-a-half-year lows that followed disappointing quarterly results and news of the company's plan to sell its tank storage and U.S. pipe fabrication businesses.

MDR today announced it won a large contract award by Petrobras (PBR -1.5% ) for the Rota 3 natural gas pipeline project in support of the Brazilian company’s Santos basin pre-salt field program in Brazil; MDR defines a large contract as $50M-$250M.

MDR says the scope of work includes design and detailed engineering, procurement, construction and installation of six miles of a 24-inch rigid concrete coated pipeline from the already installed shallow water segment of the new pipeline system to the shore.