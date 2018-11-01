Maxar dips again as analysts trim ratings after sell-off

Maxar Technologies (MAXR -2.6%) is lower again today after downgrades from analysts following its profit disappointment yesterday.
CIBC has downgraded shares to Neutral, with a C$38.50 price target cut from C$69.
Meanwhile, Canaccord Genuity has cut its rating to Speculative Buy from Buy. TD Securities made the same rating cut to Speculative Buy.
Meanwhile, the 45% drop yesterday was "too severe" for RBC's Steve Arthur: "We see the risk/reward as attractive, and would opportunistically accumulate shares at these levels," he writes in an note rating it Outperform. He understands if investors have lost patience, but has cut his target just to $40 from $57, which still implies 176% upside. (h/t Bloomberg)
