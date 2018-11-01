Apple's Q4 numbers to beat

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Q4 report comes after the iPhone XS and XMax releases in late September, so the first week or so of those sales will appear in the metrics. The print will also guide the holiday quarter that will include more of the refreshed products.

IPhone: Shipments, 47.5M; Revenue, $35.56B; ASP, $750.78 (FactSet consensus). The ASP average is as high as $770 depending on the source and noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks it could go higher due to the initial popularity of the 256GB model if the higher-priced iPhone XS Max.

IPad: Shipments, 10.53M; Revenue, $4.62B; ASP, $435.25.

Mac: Shipments, 4.87M; Revenue, $6.92B; Blended ASP, $1.43K.

Services: Consensus puts Services revenue at $10.2B. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was out this morning with a caution on marked deceleration in App Store revenue, which could take some points from Services revenue growth.

China: Last quarter, geographic revenue was down across all regions Q/Q but up Y/Y. Greater China reported a 27% Q/Q drop in revenue but +19% Y/Y. Recent reports from The Information have highlighted Apple’s continuing struggles in the region amid fraud, tight competition, and focus shifts. Goldman Sachs analyst Rod Hall said the Q4 beat and raise will be reduced if “very weak consumer demand” persists in China.

Q1 shipment guide (for holiday period after wide scale product refresh): iPhone, 77.8M; iPad, 13.27M; Mac, 4.91M. Apple supplier Largan was among those warning of smartphone softness ahead of the holiday period.

