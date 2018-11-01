LaSalle Investment makes acquisition in U.S. real estate debt sector

Jones Lang LaSalle's (JLL +4.1% ) LaSalle Investment Management unit agrees to make a majority acquisition of the $1.2B debt fund business of Latitude Management Real Estate Investors.

Terms weren't disclosed; deal is expected to be completed in Q1 2019.

Latitude is a U.S.-based commercial real estate lender providing short-term, floating-rate loans against middle-market commercial real estate assets owned by sponsors seeking targeted real estate solutions.

The Latitude debt business will join LaSalle's North America Private Equity platform.

