Suncor not reducing oil production as rivals pull back, CEO Williams says

Suncor Energy (SU +0.6% ) does not need to cut crude production as Cenovus Energy (CVE +2.6% ) and some other peers are doing to cope with low prices, CEO Steve Williams says.

SU is mostly insulated from the impact of growing price discounts that U.S. refineries apply to Canadian oil, which have hurt rival producers, the CEO says.

“The higher-cost producers are having to pull back because they’re not making any margin on their last barrel. We’re not in that circumstance,” Williams said during today's earnings conference call.

Williams expects discounts to ease later this year, with more significant relief arriving when Enbridge’s expanded Line 3 pipeline comes online late next year.

SU reported improved Q3 profit on higher oil prices and increased refinery margins, along with increased sales and production.